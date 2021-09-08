Shikhar Dhawan-Aesha Mukherji Divorce: Trouble in Paradise Began This Year in January-Report

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been divorced by his wife Aesha Mukherji yesterday. The news broke after fans figured out that Aesha had written an Instagram post regarding her decision. Interestingly, Shikhar had kept mum on this issue and removed all the photos and videos of his ex-wife as soon as the news came to light. Both got married in 2012, however, Shikhar’s father was against it. According to a news report in Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, a close friend of the cricketer has revealed that the trouble started brewing in January this year. Till then everything was fine. Although, he couldn’t say what was the reason. He also told the newspaper that Shikhar acknowledged there was an issues in the relationship, but he wanted the marriage to remain intact. But after Ayeha made her intentions clear, he readily agreed.

Shikhar Dhawan, Aesha Mukerji Divorce: Couple Part Ways After Eight Years of Marriage

Both met on social media and fell in love, but cricketer’s family was against it as Aesha was a divorcee and had two kids. Later they agreed.

Who is Aesha Mukherji? All you need to Know About Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-wife

This is what she wrote on Instagram: “I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE.

“Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this first hand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo fu@kn scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time.

“I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down. Divorce was such a dirty word.“So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100. What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage?"

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here