Shikhar Dhawan Enjoys Biking to the Tune of ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is in the Maldives these days after captaining Team India against Sri Lanka in the limited-overs series last month. The Indian opener is enjoying every second of his time there as is evident from his Instagram updates. Shikhar recently shared a video in which he is riding a unique electric bike with huge tires. He enjoyed his bike ride to the tune of Udit Narayan’s popular song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from Sunny Deol’s Gadar.

“Gabbar’s ride,” Shikhar captioned the video. The cricketer is known by his nickname ‘Gabbar’, which he got from his coach during Ranji Trophy years for his “entertainment factor” in the field. He is known as one of the joyous characters in the Indian squad. The cricketer, all smiles, even stood up while riding the bike to show his skills.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CScGTDZqlrP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

His followers reacted with heart, fire and smiling emojis in the comments. A fan asked, “Where are you headed, sir?”

In another Instagram post from the Maldives, he is striking a pose with a cowboy hat on. Swiping the slides on this post reveals that the cricketer is in complete vacation mode.

“Recharging and refreshing. Vacation mode: ON,” Shikhar captioned the multiple pictures.

India concluded a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is in July against Sri Lanka. India won the ODI series 2-1 despite the bigger players in England for the Test series. Sri Lankans benefitted in the T20I series, though, as several Indian players made their debut in an overall inexperienced side. The ‘Men in Blue’ lost the series 1-2.

Shikhar played some fine knocks during the series. In the first ODI, he made an unbeaten 85 runs while chasing the score of 262.

Dhawan will now look to shine in the remaining season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19. He is a part of the Delhi Capitals which is currently on the top of the table.

