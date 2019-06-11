starts in
Shikhar Dhawan Fractures Thumb, Could be Out for Next Three Weeks of World Cup

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan Fractures Thumb, Could be Out for Next Three Weeks of World Cup

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan could be out of the World Cup for at least three weeks due to a fractured thumb according to news agency PTI. Dhawan had injured his thumb while batting against Australia in India’s previous match. He went on to score a hundred but did not field.

While official confirmation from the BCCI is awaited, broadcasters Star Sports have confirmed that Dhawan will definitely be sitting out of India's next clash against New Zealand on Thursday in Nottingham.

Cricketnext has reliably learnt Dhawan is being assessed by the team physio Patrick Farhart and an update on the extent of his injury will be provided later on Tuesday.

If Dhawan is indeed ruled out, he will miss almost all of the group stage matches including the ones against New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies and England.

The opener suffered the injury in the ninth over of the Australia game when on 24 he was hit by a rising Pat Cummins delivery. He immediately looked in discomfort and called for the physio but carried on seemingly unperturbed. However, as a precautionary measure, he did not come out to field and was taken for scans on Monday.

KL Rahul, who was originally selected as the backup opener, but has come in at No.4 in the first two games is likely to return back to the top in such a case with either of Dinesh Karthik or Vijay Shankar to slot in two-down. It is unclear whether India will send a backup but if that does happen, one of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer or Ambati Rayudu may make the cut.

Dhawan has been a key player for India especially in ICC tournaments where he has recorded six centuries since first turning up at the 2015 World Cup. He did not have the best of starts against South Africa this time around falling for 8 but more than made for it against Australia. It was his innings that set base for India's massive 352/5. In reply, Australia fell short by 36 runs.

India are unbeaten so far in the tournament with comfortable wins over South Africa and Australia. They next face New Zealand in Nottingham on Thursday before their marquee clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

More to follow..

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
3
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
4
AUS
3 2 1 0 4 +0.48
5
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
6
SL
3 1 1 1 3 -1.51
7
PAK
3 1 1 1 3 -2.41
8
BAN
3 1 2 0 2 -0.71
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more