PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

245/1 (68.0)

Australia lead by 5 runs, MIN. 22.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

144/4 (51.0)

New Zealand trail by 209 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

Shikhar Dhawan Injures Knee, but Brings Smiles at Hospital

India limited-overs opener Shikhar Dhawan has not been in the best of forms with the bat, but he brought smiles on the faces of hospital staff where he was taken following a minor injury.

November 22, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
Shikhar Dhawan Injures Knee, but Brings Smiles at Hospital

India limited-overs opener Shikhar Dhawan has not been in the best of forms with the bat, but he brought smiles on the faces of hospital staff where he was taken following a minor injury.

Dhawan had suffered a cut in his knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Maharashtra on Thursday and was taken to a hospital where he clicked selfies with staff members.

Posting a few images on Twitter, Dhawan wrote: "We Fall, We Break, but then... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here's to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days."

While Delhi registered a 77-run win over Maharashtra, Dhawan could only play a 24-run knock. After putting 167/5, Delhi wrapped up their opponents at 90 runs in 17.2 overs.

Dhawan has been struggling for form recently, having made only 87 runs from five matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. Prior to that, he had average returns in the T20Is against Bangladesh, tallying 91 runs from three innings.

The selectors, though, have kept their faith in Dhawan and picked him in both the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies.

Off The Fieldshikhar dhawanSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019

Shikhar Dhawan Eyes Ranji Trophy to Stage a Comeback in Tests
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 11:37 AM IST

Shikhar Dhawan Eyes Ranji Trophy to Stage a Comeback in Tests

India vs Bangladesh: Is Dhawan's Cautious T20 Approach Hurting India?
November 6, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
Nikhil Narain | November 6, 2019, 3:04 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh: Is Dhawan's Cautious T20 Approach Hurting India?

India vs Bangladesh | In Numbers: Iyer's Hitting, Chahar in Powerplay, Dhawan's Woes
November 11, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
Nikhil Narain | November 11, 2019, 3:17 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | In Numbers: Iyer's Hitting, Chahar in Powerplay, Dhawan's Woes

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
