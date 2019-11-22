India limited-overs opener Shikhar Dhawan has not been in the best of forms with the bat, but he brought smiles on the faces of hospital staff where he was taken following a minor injury.
Dhawan had suffered a cut in his knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Maharashtra on Thursday and was taken to a hospital where he clicked selfies with staff members.
Posting a few images on Twitter, Dhawan wrote: "We Fall, We Break, but then... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here's to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days."
We Fall, We Break, but then.... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here's to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days 😎 pic.twitter.com/0XDHRXMSeP— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 21, 2019
We Fall, We Break, but then.... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here's to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days 😎 pic.twitter.com/0XDHRXMSeP
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 21, 2019
While Delhi registered a 77-run win over Maharashtra, Dhawan could only play a 24-run knock. After putting 167/5, Delhi wrapped up their opponents at 90 runs in 17.2 overs.
Dhawan has been struggling for form recently, having made only 87 runs from five matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. Prior to that, he had average returns in the T20Is against Bangladesh, tallying 91 runs from three innings.
The selectors, though, have kept their faith in Dhawan and picked him in both the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Shikhar Dhawan Injures Knee, but Brings Smiles at Hospital
India limited-overs opener Shikhar Dhawan has not been in the best of forms with the bat, but he brought smiles on the faces of hospital staff where he was taken following a minor injury.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
Shikhar Dhawan Eyes Ranji Trophy to Stage a Comeback in Tests
Nikhil Narain | November 6, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh: Is Dhawan's Cautious T20 Approach Hurting India?
Nikhil Narain | November 11, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | In Numbers: Iyer's Hitting, Chahar in Powerplay, Dhawan's Woes
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings