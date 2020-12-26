CRICKETNEXT

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma Named in Delhi's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Squad

  • PTI
  • Updated: December 26, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
India pacer Ishant Sharma is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket after being named in Delhi's Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad, which will be led by senior opener Shikhar Dhawan. Ishant was forced to miss the Australia tour due to side strain suffered during the IPL. It has been learnt that Ishant will not be available for all matches.

India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin and Captain Ajinkya Rahane Give India Boxing Day Honours

Dhawan featured in the T20 series against Australia, scoring a half-century in the second match. The selection panel named a jumbo 42-member squad that also has Under-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand, Nitish Rana, Pawan Suyal and Manan Sharma.The panel met on Friday to pick the squad and has asked all the players to report to chief coach Rajkumar Sharma and coach Gursharan Singh.

