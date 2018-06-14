Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Shikhar Dhawan Joins Elite Club of Centurions Before Lunch on Day 1

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 14, 2018, 1:47 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan Joins Elite Club of Centurions Before Lunch on Day 1

Shikhar Dhawan. (News18 Creative)

Shikhar Dhawan joined a select band of players to score a century before lunch on Day 1 of a Test. On the first day of play against Afghanistan at Bengaluru, Dhawan reached his seventh Test century in 87 balls after India won the toss and chose to bat first.

With this, Dhawan also joined an elite list consisting of Australia's Victor Trumper , Charlie Macartney and Don Bradman. Pakistan's Majid Khan and David Warner are the other two players in the elite list.

The opener started aggressively from the word go, taking the attack to an inexperienced Afghanistan attack even as Murali Vijay struggled to get going.

He was particularly brutal on Afghanistan spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, using his feet against them and finding boundaries at will. Rashid had figures 0/59 after his 8 overs, meanwhile Mujeeb's figures read 0/32 after 4 overs, with Dhawan doing the maximum damage. He scored 19 boundaries and cleared the rope thrice.

He became the first Indian to score a hundred before Lunch on the first day of a test match and the second Indian after Hardik Pandya to score a hundred before lunch on other days. Pandya scored 108 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2017.

Dhawan was finally dismissed for 107 off just 96 balls by Yamin Ahmadzai.

Also Watch

dhawan centurydhawan century lunchIndia vs Afghanistan 2018shikhar dhawan
First Published: June 14, 2018, 12:37 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking