Shikhar Dhawan Joins Elite Club of Centurions Before Lunch on Day 1

With this, Dhawan also joined an elite list consisting of Australia's Victor Trumper , Charlie Macartney and Don Bradman. Pakistan's Majid Khan and David Warner are the other two players in the elite list.
The opener started aggressively from the word go, taking the attack to an inexperienced Afghanistan attack even as Murali Vijay struggled to get going.
He was particularly brutal on Afghanistan spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, using his feet against them and finding boundaries at will. Rashid had figures 0/59 after his 8 overs, meanwhile Mujeeb's figures read 0/32 after 4 overs, with Dhawan doing the maximum damage. He scored 19 boundaries and cleared the rope thrice.
He became the first Indian to score a hundred before Lunch on the first day of a test match and the second Indian after Hardik Pandya to score a hundred before lunch on other days. Pandya scored 108 against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2017.
Dhawan was finally dismissed for 107 off just 96 balls by Yamin Ahmadzai.
First Published: June 14, 2018, 12:37 PM IST