Shikhar Dhawan Makes a Switch From Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi Daredevils

Loading...
The move has come after Dhawan was unhappy for not being retained by the side during the 2018 auction — David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were retained. He was later brought to the team by using the Right to Match card, for a price of 5.2 Cr. An official release from Sunrisers stated the same.
We have traded Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Daredevils for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma. We thank Shikhar for his contribution to the team over the years and wish him the very best. pic.twitter.com/oEqwJ61yw1
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 5, 2018
Welcoming the addition of Dhawan to the team, Parth Jindal, Director- Delhi Daredevils, said: “We are thrilled at the prospect of having Shikhar turn up in DD colours for the next season of the IPL. Shikhar has had a hugely successful IPL career and will be an invaluable addition to team DD with the wealth of experience he brings. The Delhi fans love seeing their local boys in action and we’re sure they will get lots to cheer for this season with players of Shikhar’s caliber in the team.”
The southpaw has been a stalwart for Sunrisers having played 85 matches for the team. In that he scored 2518 runs at an average of 34.49. Such has been his dominance for Hyderabad, that his runs scored is only surpassed by David Warner — 2579.
Also he led the team in 2013 and 2014 briefly. Under him the team did well winning seven games out of 17.
abhisehk sharmaDelhi Daredevilsiplipl 12ipl 2019Shahbaz Nadeemshikhar dhawansunrisers hyderabadVijay Shankar
First Published: November 5, 2018, 2:50 PM IST