Shikhar Dhawan Mimics Gabbar Singh's 'Kitney Aadmi They' in Hilarious Video | WATCH

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is currently out of action and enjoying his time away from the sport with some funny social media posts. On Tuesday, he posted a video on Instagram, where he is seen emulating one of the most popular characters of Hindi cinema, Gabbar Singh.

In the video, the 36-year-old can be seen mimicking Gabbar’s famous dialogue.

He asks a man in the video, “Kitne aadmi the?" (How many men were there?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

The unidentified man replied in Punjabi with a wry smile that he did not know how many men there were.

The left-handed batter’s post soon went viral.

Dhawan had a fruitful season in the IPL but wasn’t included in India’s T20 World Cup squad and the veteran batter later failed to make a mark in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He last played during the white-ball tour in Sri Lanka where he led the side.

