Shikhar Dhawan Mimics Gabbar Singh's 'Kitney Aadmi They' in Hilarious Video | WATCH

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is currently enjoying his time away from the sport with some funny social media posts.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is currently out of action and enjoying his time away from the sport with some funny social media posts. On Tuesday, he posted a video on Instagram, where he is seen emulating one of the most popular characters of Hindi cinema, Gabbar Singh.

In the video, the 36-year-old can be seen mimicking Gabbar’s famous dialogue.

He asks a man in the video, “Kitne aadmi the?" (How many men were there?)

The unidentified man replied in Punjabi with a wry smile that he did not know how many men there were.

The left-handed batter’s post soon went viral.

Dhawan had a fruitful season in the IPL but wasn’t included in India’s T20 World Cup squad and the veteran batter later failed to make a mark in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He last played during the white-ball tour in Sri Lanka where he led the side.

first published:December 22, 2021, 17:30 IST