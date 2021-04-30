- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
Shikhar Dhawan Overtakes Suresh Raina as The Second-Highest Run-Getter in IPL History
Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is now second in the list of all-time run-scorers in Indian Premier League history.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 9:59 AM IST
Shikhar Dhawan is now the second highest run scorer in the history of Indian Premier League. The Delhi Capitals opener surpassed Suresh Raina during his innings against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2021 clash on Thursday night in Ahmedabad.
While the contest was dominated by Prithvi Shaw whose blazing start the chase set the stage for DC’s facile win as the youngster became the first batter to hit six fours in the first over of an IPL match. Dhawan, the senior partner, was more than happy to play the second fiddle, building his innings at a steady pace, allowing Shaw to be at his aggressive best.
Dhawan scored 46 off 47 with four fours and a six and took his overall tally to 5508 runs in 182 innings. He has so far two centuries and 43 fifties to his name. On the other hand, Raina has now been pushed down to the third spot with 5489 runs from 194 innings.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is the all-time leading run-getter in IPL having so far hit 6041 runs in 190 innings alongside five centuries and 40 fifties.
|S. no
|Player
|Current Team
|Runs
|1
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6041
|2
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Delhi Capitals
|5508
|3
|Suresh Raina
|Chennai Super Kings
|5489
|4
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5447
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|Mumbai Indians
|5445
|6
|AB de Villiers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5053
|7
|Chris Gayle
|Punjab Kings
|4891
|8
|MS Dhoni
|Chennai Super Kings
|4669
|9
|Robin Uthappa
|Chennai Super Kings
|4607
|10
|Gautam Gambhir*
|Delhi Capitals
|4217
Top-10 run-getter in IPL history
Dhawan has so far represented Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in his IPL career.
Talking about he plans his innings, Dhawan said taking ‘smart risks’ is something he enjoys. “I enjoy taking smart risks and trying something new as well rather than just sticking to the same process. When you take risks, you get reward and you get out as well, so I enjoy taking that risk,” he said during the post-match presentation.
He also had words of praise for DC head coach Ricky Ponting whom he credited for keeping the squad together and looking after each member.
“It’s amazing, I enjoy playing under Ricky’s coaching. He’s a great coach, our team is a strong family. He keeps everyone together, all the boys in the squad, even the net bowlers, he makes sure he takes good care of them. That’s a great sign and I really appreciate him for that,” he said.
*Played for DC before retiring.
