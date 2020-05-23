India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday shared a heartwarming post for his wife Ayesha along with an adorable picture of the couple.
In the photograph shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen looking at the camera as they share a smile.
"Sometimes, all you need is that one person ... that one person that makes it all worth it.. sets everything right.. makes you feel at home, always. Thank you for being that person in my life darling Ayesha Dhawan," Dhawan captioned the post.
View this post on InstagramSometimes, all you need is that one person... that one person that makes it all worth it.. sets everything right.. makes you feel at home, always. Thank you for being that person in my life darling ❤️ @aesha.dhawan5A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on May 23, 2020 at 12:56am PDT
Sometimes, all you need is that one person... that one person that makes it all worth it.. sets everything right.. makes you feel at home, always. Thank you for being that person in my life darling ❤️ @aesha.dhawan5
A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on May 23, 2020 at 12:56am PDT
The southpaw has been making most of the time he is spending with the family during the current nationwide lockdown in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dhawan has been regularly making social media updates and has kept his fans entertained.
Last month, Dhawan and Ayesha had recreated popular Bollywood number "Dhal gaya din, ho gayi sham" from the movie 'Hamjoli'.
The 34-year-old had earlier posted a hilarious video in which he was seen washing the clothes in the house and in the background the Bollywood film song- 'Jab se hui hai shaadi, aansu baha hoon ...' playing.
The left-handed batsman has also been posting videos with his son and daughter to keep fans engaged.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Shikhar Dhawan Pens Heartwarming Post For Wife Ayesha
The southpaw has been making most of the time he is spending with the family during the current nationwide lockdown in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings