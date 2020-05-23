Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Shikhar Dhawan Pens Heartwarming Post For Wife Ayesha

The southpaw has been making most of the time he is spending with the family during the current nationwide lockdown in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

IANS |May 23, 2020, 8:18 PM IST
hikhar Dhawan pens down heartwarming post for wife Ayesha

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday shared a heartwarming post for his wife Ayesha along with an adorable picture of the couple.

In the photograph shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen looking at the camera as they share a smile.

"Sometimes, all you need is that one person ... that one person that makes it all worth it.. sets everything right.. makes you feel at home, always. Thank you for being that person in my life darling Ayesha Dhawan," Dhawan captioned the post.

The southpaw has been making most of the time he is spending with the family during the current nationwide lockdown in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dhawan has been regularly making social media updates and has kept his fans entertained.

Last month, Dhawan and Ayesha had recreated popular Bollywood number "Dhal gaya din, ho gayi sham" from the movie 'Hamjoli'.

The 34-year-old had earlier posted a hilarious video in which he was seen washing the clothes in the house and in the background the Bollywood film song- 'Jab se hui hai shaadi, aansu baha hoon ...' playing.

The left-handed batsman has also been posting videos with his son and daughter to keep fans engaged.

