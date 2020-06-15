India opener Shikhar Dhawan paid tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday through an Instagram post.
"Still unable to believe this. This is so, so sad. Thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and all the fans of Sushant. Rest in peace, God bless your soul," he posted on Instagram along with a caption of the late actor.
View this post on InstagramStill unable to believe this. This is so, so sad. Thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and all the fans of Sushant. Rest in peace, God bless your soul 🙏A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 14, 2020 at 11:19pm PDT
Still unable to believe this. This is so, so sad. Thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and all the fans of Sushant. Rest in peace, God bless your soul 🙏
A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jun 14, 2020 at 11:19pm PDT
Former India cricketer and chairman of the selection committee Kiran More had also recalled how Sushant meticulously trained for "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".
"I am shocked! He was really hardworking. I have interacted with many actors but his willingness to put everything for the movie stood out for me. We trained for nine months and he was there every day training like a kid, putting his 100 per cent to master the sport," he told WION.
Also Read: Fans Remember Sushant Singh Rajput's Portrayal of MS Dhoni After Actor's Tragic Passing
"Very educated, had immense depth in his conversations. He had a clear thought-process in how he wants to approach the role and I treated him as a normal cricketer student and he obliged to the instructions every time.
"Becoming an actor is not an easy task, he gave so many super-hits, and he worked really hard for it. What we heard today is shocking and simply heartbreaking. He was a great athlete and a quick learner. I can even say he was a phenomenal cricketer."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Shikhar Dhawan Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
India opener Shikhar Dhawan paid tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday through an Instagram post.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings