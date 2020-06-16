Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Shikhar Dhawan Posts Hilarious Response on Ajinkya Rahane's Instagram Post

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane shared an image with his limited-overs counterpart Rohit Sharma.

IANS |June 16, 2020, 8:58 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan Posts Hilarious Response on Ajinkya Rahane's Instagram Post

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane shared an image with his limited-overs counterpart Rohit Sharma. The image was a screenshot from an interview that the pair were doing in Test whites.

Thought clouds were also edited into the image beside the two players. "Fill these and I'll share the best one on my story," Rahane captioned his post.

As expected, some hilarious suggestions came in, chief among which was that of limited overs opener Shikhar Dhawan. "Rohit - eh bidu muuh mein kya bhara hua hai. Ajinkya - masala," wrote Dhawan.

Dhawan comment

Cricketers have been active on social media over the course of the period in which the cricket calendar has been frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Rohit in particular has been periodically interacting with other cricketers and fans live on his Instagram handle.

Rohit said recently in an Instagram chat session with fans that he would prefer to play both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the T20 World Cup this year.

The first question posed to him during the interaction was 'which one would be preferred, the T20 World Cup or the IPL'. "Preferably both." Rohit answered.

The T20 World Cup in Australia is slated to take place from October 18 to November 15. The ICC in its board meeting on Wednesday decided to 'await and watch' before deciding on the fate of the showpiece event.

Ajinkya RahaneIndian cricket teamOff The Fieldrohit sharmashikhar dhawan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more