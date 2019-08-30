Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Dhawan Replaces Shankar in 'A' Squad for South Africa 'A' One-Dayers

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2019, 9:13 PM IST
Dhawan Replaces Shankar in 'A' Squad for South Africa 'A' One-Dayers

Shikhar Dhawan has been added to India A squad for the last two one-dayers against South Africa A, while Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the entire five-match series with an injury to his right thumb.

Dhawan featured in the limited-overs leg of India's West Indies tour, but did not have a great time with the bat. He made only 27 runs in three T20Is and 38 runs in two ODIs.

The thumb injury, meanwhile, is the latest in Vijay's bag of woes. He was ruled out of the World Cup midway with a toe injury after being struck by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker in the nets. He made a comeback to professional cricket in the latter stages of Tamil Nadu Premier League, and was picked in the India A squad for the South Africa series before the thumb injury put an early end to his campaign.

There was no update from the BCCI on neither the nature of the injury nor the severity.

India A won the first of five one-dayers - all in Thiruvananthapuram - by 69 runs. The second game will be held on Saturday (August 31).

india a vs south africa

