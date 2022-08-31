Shikhar Dhawan Reveals His Fitness Routine: Gymming, Running, Yoga Sessions, Planned Meals And More

To perform at their optimum, athletes have to not only continue polishing their skills but also ensure a certain level of fitness which requires immense discipline. Maintaining fitness becomes a stiff challenge as one ages and therefore requires all the more attention.

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has shed some light on his daily regime and how he plans his fitness for an entire week. Of course it involves hitting the gym on a daily basis but he also mixes it up with running, yoga and net sessions.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“My daily routine includes gym on a daily basis so that I get the best out of my fitness,” Dhawan told NDTV. “Eating consciously is my hallmark I plan my meals so that they contain a balance of fruits, carbs, and proteins. My weekly fitness regime is 4 sessions of the gym, 2-3 sessions of running, 2-3 net sessions, and lastly 4-5 yoga sessions. That is how I plan my fitness journey for a whole week.”

Dhawan’s favourite workout include deadlifts, chest, back and stretching exercises.

“My daily routine includes gym on a daily basis so that I get the best out of my fitness. Eating consciously is my hallmark I plan my meals so that they contain a balance of fruits, carbs, and proteins. My weekly fitness regime is 4 sessions of the gym, 2-3 sessions of running, 2-3 net sessions, and lastly 4-5 yoga sessions. That is how I plan my fitness journey for a whole week. My favourite workout would be deadlifts, chest, back and stretching exercises,” he said.

Even when Dhawan is traveling, he makes sure to give his body ample rest to strike a balance. And he destresses by staying at home, catching up with friends or going on a trip.

“It’s about discipline, whenever I am travelling, I make sure that I give my body rest and then maintain a balance of fitness and training. Consistency is really important, especially when I’m traveling and have a few days before the match, I train in the gym to maintain my strength, and perpetuate mobility as well as flexibility to avoid injuries like muscle tears. When it comes to de-stressing after a long trip, I prefer staying at home, hanging out with friends, or going on a trip,” Dhawan said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here