Shikhar Dhawan Reveals Virat Kohli’s Dressing Room Playlist

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are known to be among the best of friends in the national team, with both the players learning the ropes together in the domestic circuit playing for Delhi.
During a recent function held by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) where a new stand was unveiled bearing Kohli's name at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, host Manish Paul asked coach Ravi Shastri about the kind of music Kohli listens to when he wants to chill.
Shastri replied by saying all that one needs to do is put Dhawan and Kohli together to enjoy the show.
When Dhawan was asked about it, he pulled Kohli’s leg by asking whether to reveal what his playlist was before he got married or after that.
He then went onto reveal that Kohli mostly listens to Punjabi music with Gurdass Mann being his favourite singer.
Kohli turned nostalgic after the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) unveiled a stand bearing his name at the Feroz Shah Kotla in recognition of his contribution to the game.
The DDCA also renamed the Feroz Shah Kotla as the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in memory of the late politician-cum-sports-administrator during DDCA's Annual Awards function.
Home Minister Amit Shah digitally inaugurated the renamed Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in the presence of the late finance minister's family.
