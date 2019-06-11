ICC World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of New Zealand & Pakistan Clashes After Hairline Fracture

Nottingham: In-form India opener Shikhar Dhawan was Tuesday (June 11) ruled out of at least two World Cup matches after his left thumb was found to have a hairline fracture, dealing a major blow to one of the top title contenders at the showpiece.
The team management was tight-lipped on a possible replacement, which may not even be called if the hairline fracture heals within two weeks.
"Dhawan will, however, miss the game against New Zealand on Thursday and the marquee clash against Pakistan on Sunday," a BCCI source told PTI.
It remains to be seen if he regains fitness for the match against Afghanistan of June 22.
Dhawan was the hero of India's win over Australia on Sunday with a knock of 117 off 109 balls.
He played through pain after being hit on his left thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Pat Cummins. He didn't take the field due to the injury during the clash. post which he underwent scans in which the fracture came to light.
Dhawan along with physio Patrick Farhart, are currently in Leeds for consultation with specialists, an hour's drive from Manchester.
The team management and the selectors will decide if a replacement needs to be summoned as they are hoping for his complete recovery for the business end of the tournament.
Since India play Afghanistan on June 22 in Southampton, which is six days after the Pakistan game in Manchester on June 16, Dhawan will get at least 11 days time to recover.
Even if Dhawan misses the Afghanistan game, the next match against West Indies in Manchester is on June 27, which gives him another six days' time to recover.
The team management is thinking about taking a chance that will allow him to recover for the last two league games (against Bangladesh on July 2 and Sri Lanka on July 6) before gearing for a semi-final where India are likely to feature.
It has been learnt that the team management is not too keen on a replacement right now unless the doctors rule him out for more than a month.
The Indian team has KL Rahul, a specialist opener who can join Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.
In that case, one among Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik will come in the middle-order for the next two games.
Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are on BCCI's official stand-by list but Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer's name is also doing the rounds as he is a specialist No.4 batsman.
The ICC doesn't have any specific stand-by list as such and anyone could replace a current player based on approval from the event technical committee.
ICC World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of New Zealand & Pakistan Clashes After Hairline Fracture
Related stories
Nikhil Narain | June 10, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
India vs Australia | India's Wrist Spinners Wrest Initiative in Middle Overs
Cricketnext Staff | June 10, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan Performs His Signature Celebratory Step On Chahal TV
Cricketnext Staff | June 11, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Lot of Pressure on India to Beat Us and Every Side: Ferguson
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019
PAK v AUSTaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019
NZ v INDNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019
AUS v SLThe Oval All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings