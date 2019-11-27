Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of West Indies T20I Series, Sanju Samson Brought In

In what is a big blow ahead of the West Indies series, India will be without the services of the opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, as he has been ruled out due to injury, the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday.

Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of West Indies T20I Series, Sanju Samson Brought In

In what is a big blow ahead of West Indies' visit, India will be without the services of the opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan in the T20I series, as he has been ruled out due to injury, the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday.

The southpaw will be replaced by the wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, who is not alien to opening the batting in the T20 format. Samson had initially been dropped from this squad after having not played even one of the games against Bangladesh in the recently concluded series.

Dhawan suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game for Delhi against Maharashtra in Surat. The opener has not been in the best of touch with the bat either since he made a comeback after the World Cup. In the three T20Is against Bangladesh, he could only score 91 runs.

His form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy hasn't been great. In five matches, he has a highest score of 35.

The BCCI Medical Team assessed him on Tuesday to review the healing of his wound. The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson

