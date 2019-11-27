Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of Windies T20I Series Due to Injury, Samson Called as Replacement: Reports

In a big blow to the Indian team ahead of the West Indies series, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the T20I series, starting on December 6 in Hyderabad, according to a report in The Hindu. Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson is set to replace the southpaw.

Cricketnext Staff |November 27, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
According to the report, Dhawan injured his left knee while playing for Delhi in a match against Maharashtra in the first Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament at Surat.

The incident occurred when the batsman attempted a full-stretch dive while batting, and a piece of wood from his pad pierced his knee. The batsman later received multiple stitches.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and NCA physio Ashish Kaushik were also present in Surat, and believe that Dhawan won’t recover in time for the T20I series.

With this, Samson would finally hope of getting some match-time in the three-match series, after he was initially left out of the squad. He was a part of the T20I squad against Bangladesh, but didn’t get a match to play.

On the other hand, Dhawan too hasn't enjoyed a lot of success too since he made a comeback after the World Cup. In the three T20Is against Bangladesh, he could only score 91 runs.

His form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy hasn't been great. In five matches, he has a highest score of 35.

