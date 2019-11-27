Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of Windies T20I Series Due to Injury, Samson Called as Replacement: Reports
In a big blow to the Indian team ahead of the West Indies series, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the T20I series, starting on December 6 in Hyderabad, according to a report in The Hindu. Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson is set to replace the southpaw.
Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of Windies T20I Series Due to Injury, Samson Called as Replacement: Reports
In a big blow to the Indian team ahead of the West Indies series, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the T20I series, starting on December 6 in Hyderabad, according to a report in The Hindu. Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson is set to replace the southpaw.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
Visibility & Hardness of Ball Make Indian Players Wary of Future Pink Ball Tests: Report
Cricketnext Staff | November 25, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Tweaking My Bowling Grip Helped Achieve More Control: Umesh Yadav
Cricketnext Staff | November 25, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
Almost Impossible to Outrun Ravindra Jadeja: Virat Kohli
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS All Fixtures
Team Rankings