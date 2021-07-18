Shikhar Dhawan Second Fastest Indian After Virat Kohli to Reach 6,000 Runs in ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan has become the second fastest India batter after Virat Kohli to reach the milestone of 6,000 ODI runs on Sunday during the series opener against Sri Lanka in Colombo. It took the India opener 140 innings to reach the figure while Kohli did it in just 136 innings which is also the second fastest in ODI history.

Overall, Dhawan is the fourth fastest with former South Africa opener Hashim Amla fastest to 6,000 ODI runs, taking a mere 123 innings.

The 35-year-old Dhawan is leading India on the Sri Lanka tour in the absence of regular skipper Kohli who is in England for the Test series starting in the first week of August.

During his innings, he also became the sixth Indian to hit a fifty-plus score on ODI captaincy debut. Before him Ajit Wadekar, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajay Jadeja and MS Dhoni have achieved the feat.

Dhawan made his ODI debut in 2010 and has since played 143 matches while establishing himself at the top of the India batting order in limited-overs cricket. The left-handed batter has also played 34 Tests and 65 T20Is.

Dhawan is leading a young India squad coached by Rahul Dravid for the Sri Lanka tour as several first-choice stars are in England gearing up for the upcoming five-Test series against the hosts.

During the tour, India will play three ODIs and as man T20Is. It’s a golden opportunity for several players on the fringes and newcomers to prove their India credentials and possibly, claim a spot for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup set to be played later this year in UAE and Oman.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan started his ODI career in style, hitting the very first ball he faced for six and then went on to hit a quickfire fifty as well. He reached his half-century in 33 deliveries which is the second fastest by a debutant in the format’s history.

