Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture of ‘Shadow Batting’; Urges Fans to Stay at Home
Senior Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Friday asked fans to stay at home to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 14, 2021, 8:19 PM IST
Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday asked fans to “stay at home” as the country continues to struggle against the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Dhawan, who was part of the Delhi Capitals’ squad during the now suspended 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), also shared a snap of himself from his balcony and termed it “shadow batting.” In the picture, Dhawan is standing opposite to the light with a bat in his hand.
Have a look at Dhawan’s post:
View this post on Instagram
Prior to the suspension of the cash-rich league, Dhawan was leading the batting chart of IPL. He amassed 380 runs in IPL from eight games with the help of three fifties at a strike rate of 134.27 and at an impressive average of 54.28. The cricketer also struck 43 fours and eight sixes.
Dhawan’s highest score of the season was 92, which came against Punjab Kings in the 11th match of the IPL. Delhi won the match by six wickets.
Overall, Dhawan has played 184 games in IPL and scored 5577 runs at an average of 35.29 and a strike rate of 127.36. The southpaw has scored 44 fifties and two hundreds in 14 seasons of IPL.
Delhi Capitals was leading the IPL table with 12 points in their kitty when the tournament was suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI). Delhi played eight games this season and won six of them while losing two.
Delhi started their IPL campaign on a positive note with a seven-wicket win over three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), before losing to Rajasthan Royal (RR) by three wickets in their next game.
After that, DC won their next three games back to back, before losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one run.
Delhi played their last game of the season against Punjab on Sunday. And incidentally, it was also the last game of the season.
BCCI’s decision to suspend the tournament has come after several players tested positive for COVID-19.
