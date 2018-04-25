Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Updated: April 25, 2018, 6:06 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan, Smriti Mandhana Nominated for Arjuna Award

Shikhar Dhawan (Getty Images)

Kolkata: India men's and women's team openers Shikhar Dhawan and Smriti Mandhana have been nominated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the prestigious Arjuna award, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhury said on Wednesday.

"We have sent the communication to the Government of India," Chaudhury told reporters.

Dhawan is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad and has been a consistent performer across all three formats for India.

Mandhana had helped India reach the final of the ICC Women's World Cup in England last year.

First Published: April 25, 2018, 6:06 PM IST

