starts in
days hours mins

Shikhar Dhawan Takes Up Bottle Cap Challenge as Comeback from Injury Begins

Cricketnext Staff |July 18, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan Takes Up Bottle Cap Challenge as Comeback from Injury Begins

Shikhar Dhawan became the latest celebrity to take up the viral #BottleCapChallenge, accepting the challenge from former India international Yuvraj Singh.

Dhawan, whose time in the ICC World Cup 2019 was cut short due to an injury, posted a video of himself doing the challenge by hitting a ball towards the bottle and thus dislodging the cap – much like Yuvraj had done.

The opener also added that this was the first time since he was injured during the World Cup that he has picked up a bat.

“Yuvi Paaji, here is my #BottleCapChallenge! This is the first time I am picking my bat up after my injury..feels good to be back,” Dhawan wrote on Twitter along with the video.

Dhawan had injured his thumb during India’s match against Australia in the World Cup. He suffered the injury early in his innings but batted through the pain and scored a century.

He was initially kept back in England as team management believed the injury wasn’t a serious one and that he would be available for selection later in the tournament.

However, he was diagnosed with a broken thumb that would rule him out of the tournament and Rishabh Pant was named as his replacement.

With his injury now seemingly in the past, Dhawan might be in line to be picked in the ODI and T20I side to tour West Indies in the beginning of August. ​

#bottlecapchallengeicc world cup 2019Off The Fieldshikhar dhawanyuvraj singh

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more