Shikhar Dhawan Takes Up Bottle Cap Challenge as Comeback from Injury Begins

Shikhar Dhawan became the latest celebrity to take up the viral #BottleCapChallenge, accepting the challenge from former India international Yuvraj Singh.
Dhawan, whose time in the ICC World Cup 2019 was cut short due to an injury, posted a video of himself doing the challenge by hitting a ball towards the bottle and thus dislodging the cap – much like Yuvraj had done.
The opener also added that this was the first time since he was injured during the World Cup that he has picked up a bat.
“Yuvi Paaji, here is my #BottleCapChallenge! This is the first time I am picking my bat up after my injury..feels good to be back,” Dhawan wrote on Twitter along with the video.
Yuvi Paaji, here is my #BottleCapChallenge! This is the first time I am picking my bat up after my injury..feels good to be back! 💪 @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/NaFADCbV8K— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 18, 2019
Dhawan had injured his thumb during India’s match against Australia in the World Cup. He suffered the injury early in his innings but batted through the pain and scored a century.
He was initially kept back in England as team management believed the injury wasn’t a serious one and that he would be available for selection later in the tournament.
However, he was diagnosed with a broken thumb that would rule him out of the tournament and Rishabh Pant was named as his replacement.
With his injury now seemingly in the past, Dhawan might be in line to be picked in the ODI and T20I side to tour West Indies in the beginning of August.
