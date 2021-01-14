- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
Shikhar Dhawan Takes Yuzvendra Chahal on a “Spin” in This Adorable Picture
Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared a picture with Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram about “spin” and people are loving the pun.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 14, 2021, 9:20 AM IST
When you think of a good spin in cricket, we bet this is not what would come to your mind. Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared a picture with Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram about “spin” and people are loving the pun.
Asking in the caption, “How’s that for a spin” to Chahal he posted the fun picture to his official handle.
The picture features Dhawan holding Chahal in his arms and the picture was evidently taken mid-motion as Dhawan lifted the bowler in his arms. Chahal can be seen laughing as Dhawan seems to be enjoying his physical prowess. Here’s the picture:
In less than a day, the photo has received over 422,000 likes on the ‘Gram and thousands of comments. The comment sections saw puns like “that’s a nice googly” and “Super Gabbar Bhai.” The joy in the picture is a good break from the usual competitiveness seen on the fields of cricket.
The photo is from Chahal’s Sangeet ceremony which took place in December 2020.
The bowler got married to his girlfriend Dhanashree Verma who is a dentist, YouTuber, and choreographer. In one of his posts about the Sangeet, he had shared a picture of the most memorable dance performances from the day featuring Dhawan and him in the middle of energetic dance.
Both the players are currently in Mumbai for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Dhawan is representing Delhi while Chahal is representing Haryana. In the first match of the year, Dhawan scored 23 runs off 23 balls against Mumbai in the T-20 match at Wankhede Stadium. The result was a 76-run victory for Dhawan’s team.
Dhawan had posted some pictures from the practice session on the field two days ago. The picture was full of comments for the Team and the player, wishing them the best in the series.
Whereas Chahal managed to nab two wickets in the match against Andhra resulting in a win for Haryana. Andhra got knocked out at 107 and Haryana chased the score with 6 wickets left to spare.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking