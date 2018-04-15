Shikhar Dhawan to Join Family Business After Cricket

"I would have been into business. Once I finish my cricket I will be into business," Dhawan told reporters during a promotional event of Rupa, one of the largest manufacturer of hosiery products celebrating its 50 years with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Former spin great Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, who was present on the occasuion, said it was easier to bowl during their time as the game was not so batsman-friendly.
"Now the game has grown in different ways. The way batsmen bat it is not easy to bowl. We did not play too much T20s and in Tests they don't hit sixes like today. It was easier to bowl during our time," the 45-year old said.
Murali added that winning the World Cup in 1996 was the best moment in his career.
"I would cherish my 1996 World Cup win as the most important thing for Sri Lankan cricket. For Sunrisers, it was when we won the IPL trophy in 2016."
After three wins, SRH are on six points and play Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on April 19.
Also Watch
-
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
First Published: April 15, 2018, 8:21 PM IST