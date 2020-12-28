CRICKETNEXT

Shikhar Dhawan to Lead Delhi Squad in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead a 20-member Delhi squad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, which will kick off the 2020-21 domestic season next month.

  • PTI
  • Updated: December 28, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead a 20-member Delhi squad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, which will kick off the 2020-21 domestic season next month. India speedster Ishant Sharma, who missed the ongoing tour of Australia due to side strain suffered during the Indian Premier League, has also been named in the squad. However, it has been learnt that the 32-year-old will not be available for all matches.

Others in the squad include Nitish Rana, Pawan Negi and Manjot Kalra. The tournament begins from January 10 and Delhi is placed in Elite Group E along with Mumbai, Andhra, Kerala and Puducherry and league matches will be at the Wankhede Stadium.

Delhi will play their first match against the hosts Mumbai on January 11. Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisth, Manjot Kalra, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Pawan Negi, yush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pawan Suyal, Karan Dagar.

