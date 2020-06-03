England and West Indies are set to be the first two international teams to bring cricket back to the field when they face off for a three-match Test series in England, behind closed doors and of course subject to government clearances depending on the situation around the coronavirus pandemic.
England's three-Test series against West Indies will begin on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl, followed by two Tests at Old Trafford on July 16 and July 24. Both venues were selected because they are deemed to be bio-secure because of on-site hotels.
Unfortunately though, three West Indies players have refused to travel and cited the virus as the reason.
The squad will not include Darren Bravo, Keemo Paul or Shimron Hetmyer who have all opted out of the three-Test match tour.
"CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so. As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection," the board said in a statement.
The West Indies squad will arrive on a charter flight from Barbados, paid for by the ECB, on Tuesday (June 9) and head to Manchester for a three-week training camp that will begin with their mandatory 14-day quarantine period in the country.
Only around 200 people will be allowed into the match 'bubble' for the duration of the Test and both teams will undergo regular tests.
ECB Director of Events, Steve Elworthy -- who is leading on English cricket's bio-secure operational plans -- added: "Our main objective is to deliver a safe environment for all stakeholders including players, match officials, operational staff, essential venue staff, broadcasters and media.
Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Darren Bravo Opt Out of England Tour
