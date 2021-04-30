Shivam Mavi Takes His Revenge on Prithvi Shaw After Being Belted for Six Fours in One Over | Watch Video

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw on Thursday created IPL history when he blasted six fours in the first over of his team’s chase of 155 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. The bowler who became part of the unwanted record was his former India U-19 teammate Shivam Mavi who looked helplessly as Shaw carted him all across park.

Shaw was the captain of the team of which Mavi was a part of that won the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. So, naturally these two go a long way being teammates and friends.

And Mavi wasn’t letting go his friend without meting out some ‘punishment’ of his own as was clear during a post-match meeting of the two leading to a hilarious video.

After DC had successfully overhauled the target and the players of the two teams came together for customary handshakes and friendly chit-chat, Mavi playfully grabbed Shaw by the neck letting the latter know how much he ‘enjoyed’ the thrashing.

Shaw scored 82 off 41 with 11 fours and three sixes and returned to hotel room with a bunch of awards including player of the match. During the presentation ceremony, the 21-year-old revealed he knew where Mavi would be bowling to him.

‘We’ve played for four-five years now (with Mavi), so I knew where he will bowl to me,” Shaw said.

He said since the first few deliveries were half-volleys, he was expecting Mavi to drop one short. I was prepared (for short ball). The first four-five balls he bowled were half-volleys so I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately he didn’t bowl,” he said.

The win was DC’s fifth in seven matches as they exchanged places with Royal Challengers Bangalore to be now placed second in the points table. On the other hand, KKR have now lost five of their seven matches and need to turn it around to remain in the playoffs race.

