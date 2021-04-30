- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended171/4(20.0) RR 8.55
RAJ
MUM172/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
Shivam Mavi Takes His Revenge on Prithvi Shaw After Being Belted for Six Fours in One Over | Watch Video
Prithvi Shaw became first player in IPL history to hit six fours in the first over of an innings on Thursday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 7:37 AM IST
Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw on Thursday created IPL history when he blasted six fours in the first over of his team’s chase of 155 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. The bowler who became part of the unwanted record was his former India U-19 teammate Shivam Mavi who looked helplessly as Shaw carted him all across park.
Shaw was the captain of the team of which Mavi was a part of that won the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. So, naturally these two go a long way being teammates and friends.
And Mavi wasn’t letting go his friend without meting out some ‘punishment’ of his own as was clear during a post-match meeting of the two leading to a hilarious video.
After DC had successfully overhauled the target and the players of the two teams came together for customary handshakes and friendly chit-chat, Mavi playfully grabbed Shaw by the neck letting the latter know how much he ‘enjoyed’ the thrashing.
Shaw scored 82 off 41 with 11 fours and three sixes and returned to hotel room with a bunch of awards including player of the match. During the presentation ceremony, the 21-year-old revealed he knew where Mavi would be bowling to him.
‘We’ve played for four-five years now (with Mavi), so I knew where he will bowl to me,” Shaw said.
He said since the first few deliveries were half-volleys, he was expecting Mavi to drop one short. I was prepared (for short ball). The first four-five balls he bowled were half-volleys so I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately he didn’t bowl,” he said.
The win was DC’s fifth in seven matches as they exchanged places with Royal Challengers Bangalore to be now placed second in the points table. On the other hand, KKR have now lost five of their seven matches and need to turn it around to remain in the playoffs race.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule