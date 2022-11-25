Shivnarine Chanderpaul's Son Tagenarine Slams Ton In Practice Match, Comparison Video With Father Surfaces On Internet

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of former West Indies cricketer Shivnarine, bolstered his chances of making an international debut against Australia by scoring a brilliant century against the Prime Minister’s XI side on Thursday. And following his sensational batting, the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia shared a video montage of the father-son duo. The video featured some ecstatic shots played by both Tagenerine and his father Shivnarine.

Also Read: England Wicket-Keeper Ben Foakes’ Quick Stumping Reminds Fans Of “Thala Dhoni"

“Meet the Chanderpauls,” read the caption of the post.

Tagenarine has been in fine form this year and the 26-year-old is currently the second-highest run-scorer in West Indies first-class cricket. His average in 2022 has been an astonishing 73.16.

Tagenarine has so far played 50 matches in first-class cricket and scored 2669 runs at an average of 34.21. Moreover, he has also claimed five centuries and 10 half-centuries in first-class cricket. In List A cricket, Tagenarine has till now played 19 matches and notched two half-centuries. Previously, Tagenarine showcased his impressive batting at the Under-19 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates back in 2014 and notched 293 runs in the event.

Also Read: Washington Sundar Takes A Tumble After Outrageous Shot Against Matt Henry | WATCH

Coming back to the game, Tagenarine played a fine knock of 119 off 293 balls to help West Indies reach a comfortable position in the first innings at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. His knock comprised 13 boundaries and a solitary six. West Indies eventually managed to score 235 in the first innings. Earlier, the Prime Minister’s XI posted a mammoth total of 322 in the first innings. West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph was the pick of the bowlers with terrific figures of 4/65.

West Indies had started their batting on a solid note and recorded an opening partnership of 94. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was the first to depart for the visitors after scoring 47 runs. However, Tegnarine carried forward his superb batting and guided West Indies to a respectable total. Joel Paris and Mark Steketee scalped three wickets each for the Prime Minister’s XI.

West Indies cricket team are scheduled to play two Test matches against Australia. The opening Test match of the series is slated to start on November 30 at the Perth Stadium. The final encounter of the series will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here