SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 Predictions, Indian Women’s Other T20, Sheen Sports vs Ameya Sports: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
- 2nd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 Predictions, Indian Women’s Other T20, Sheen Sports vs Ameya Sports: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 Best Picks / SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 Captain / SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 11, 2021, 12:35 PM IST
SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 Predictions, Indian Women’s Other T20, Sheen Sports vs Ameya Sports: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Sheen Sports would look to dominate the proceedings once more when they face Ameya Sports in the 13th match of the Indian Women’s Other T20. They have already defeated Ameya twice before in this tournament and on both occasions, they did so quite remarkably. In the first one, they won by 8 wickets, while in the rematch,they defeated their opponents by 27 runs. Ameya knows what they are in for here and they would have to come up with something very special to turn it around. The match will begin at 9:45 AM IST at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru.
SHN-W vs AMY-W Indian Women’s Other T20, Sheen Sports vs Ameya Sports: Live Streaming
All matches of the Indian Women’s Other T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
SHN-W vs AMY-W Indian Women’s Other T20, Sheen Sports vs Ameya Sports: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
SHN-W vs AMY-W Indian Women’s Other T20, Sheen Sports vs Ameya Sports: Match Details
January 12 – 09:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru
Indian Women’s Other T20 SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs Ameya Sports
Indian Women’s Other T20 SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs Ameya Sports captain: Jemimah Rodrigues
Indian Women’s Other T20 SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs Ameya Sports vice-captain: Nikki Prasad
Indian Women’s Other T20 SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs Ameya Sports wicketkeeper: Prathyoosha Kumar
Indian Women’s Other T20 SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs Ameya Sports batswomen: Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Simren Henry
Indian Women’s Other T20 SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs Ameya Sports all-rounders: Anuja Patil, Nikki Prasad, Ellutla Padmaja
Indian Women’s Other T20 SHN-W vs AMY-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs Ameya Sports bowlers: Krishnappa Rakshitha, Niranjana Nagarajan, Akansha Kohli
SHN-W vs AMY-W Indian Women’s Other T20, Sheen Sports probable playing 11 against Ameya Sports:Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Ellutla Padmaja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Savi Surendra, Simren Henry, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Niranjana Nagarajan, Krishnappa Rakshitha
SHN-W vs AMY-W Indian Women’s Other T20, Ameya Sports probable playing 11 against Sheen Sports: Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Netravathi (WK), Akansha Kohli, Anuja Patil, Shreyanka Patil, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar, Uma Kashvi
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking