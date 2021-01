SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Predictions, Indian’s Women Other T20, Sheen Sports vs Kini RR Sports: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Best Picks / SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Captain / SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The seventh match of the ongoing Indian’s Women Other T20 series will see Sheen Sports clash with Kini RR Sports. Sheen have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning two matches while one was abandoned due to rain. In their last encounter with Kini RR, they registered a convincing win by 22 runs as they defended their total of 135 runs. Kini RR have since steadied the ship and won two consecutive matches over Heron Sports and Ameya Sports. This has made them the second best team of the series so far. They now have a chance to avenge their previous loss and claim the top position for themselves. The match will be played at 9:45 AM IST at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru.

SHN-W vs KNI-W Indian's Women Other T20, Sheen Sports vs Kini RR Sports: Live Streaming

All matches of the Indian's Women Other T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

SHN-W vs KNI-W Indian's Women Other T20, Sheen Sports vs Kini RR Sports: Live Score / Scorecard

SHN-W vs KNI-W Indian's Women Other T20, Sheen Sports vs Kini RR Sports: Match Details

January 8 – 09:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru

Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs Kini RR Sports

Dream11 captain: Savi Surendra

Dream11 vice-captain: Challuru Prathyusha

Dream11 wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween

Dream11 batswomen: Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Dream11 all-rounders: Savi Surendra, Simren Henry, Roshni Kiran

Dream11 bowlers: Challuru Prathyusha, Deepti Sharma, Krishnappa Rakshitha

Sheen Sports probable playing 11 against Kini RR Sports: Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Ellutla Padmaja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Savi Surendra, Simren Henry, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Niranjana Nagarajan, Krishnappa Rakshitha

Kini RR Sports probable playing 11 against Sheen Sports: Nuzhat Parween (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Chandu V Ram, Radha Yadav, Rameshwari Shivanand Gayakwad, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Challuru Prathyusha, VR Vanitha, Sowmya Gowda, Punam Raut