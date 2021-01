SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Predictions, T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 2021, Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports Sports: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Best Picks / SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Captain / SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In the second match of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Sheen Sports will clash with Kini RR Sports on Monday, January 4, at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru. The tournament, comprising four teams, will run from January 4 to 12, 2021 and is organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Falcon Sports Club.

Rakshita Krishnappa leads Sheen Sports, while Pratyusha Challaru will lead Kini RR Sports. Both sides have impressive players including Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Nuzrat Parveen among others. Both teams will look for a positive start when they clash on Monday.

SHN-W vs KNI-W T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports Live Streaming

All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge can be live streamed on FanCode website and app.

SHN-W vs KNI-W T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports: Live Score / Scorecard

SHN-W vs KNI-W T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports: Match Details

January 4 - 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.

T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports

T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports captain: Deepti Sharma

T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

T20 INDIA NIPPON CUP 2021 SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween

T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports batswomen: Vellaswamy Vanitha, Punam Raut, Rakshitha Krishnappa, Deepti Sharma

T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports all-rounders: Ellutla Padmaja, Jemimah Rodrigues

T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 SHN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 team for Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports bowlers: Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Sowmya Verma

SHN-W vs KNI-W T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, Sheen Sports probable playing 11 against KINI RR Sports: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Jahnavi, Ellutla Padmaja, Vrinda Dinesh, Ananya Subash, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nirmitha.

SHN-W vs KNI-W T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, KINI RR Sports probable playing 11 against Sheen Sports: Vellaswamy Vanitha, Shishira Gowda, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Sowmya Gowda, Challuru Prathyusha (C), Mithila Vinod, Debasmita Dutta, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Sowmya Verma.