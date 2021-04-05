Shoaib Akhtar Asks Twitterati to Decide if Fakhar Zaman’s Dismissal Was Righteous

Pakistan and South Africa were involved in a thrilling encounter in the second one-day international of the three-match series at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. While South Africa managed to outplay the visitors by 17 runs, Pakistan’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman won hearts with his temperament and resilience as he played a match-defining knock of 193 runs off 155 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Zaman’s dismissal initiated a heated debate among the cricket fraternity with many questioning the legality of the dismissal. The final over of the innings saw Pakistan needing 31 runs off the last six balls with Zaman on the strike. On the first delivery by Lungi Ngidi, the opening batsman pumped the ball towards the long-off and ran to add two runs to the scoreboard.

Zaman could have easily completed two runs without any roadblocks, however, South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock fooled him by pointing like the ball is going towards the bowler’s end. The same resulted in the batsman getting distracted and looking back to the other end. Seeing the perfect opportunity, fielder Aiden Markram threw the ball towards the batsman end to uproot the stumps.

This brought an end to Zaman’s remarkable innings of 193 runs including 18 boundaries and 10 maximums and he marched back to the pavilion after falling 7 run-short of his double hundred. The 30-year-old’s controversial dismissal also attracted the attention of the fans and cricket analysts as it triggered a ‘spirit of cricket’ debate on social media.

There is also a question over the legality of the dismissal as the rules laid out by the International Cricket Council (ICC) states that “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.”

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar also jumped into the ongoing debate as he took to his official Twitter handle to ask the opinion of the fans on whether the dismissal was against the spirit of the game or not. The veteran started a poll with two options including, “Yes, it left a bad taste” and “No, it was fine”.

Was this run out by @QuinnyDeKock69 against the spirit of the game? I'd leave it for you guys to decide. 🤐#PAKvSA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) has stepped in and clarified its position as far as the rules of the game is concerned. Headquartered at Lord’s, MCC is the sole guardian of the game, framing rules of cricket since its inception.

“Law 41.5.1 states: “It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball,” MCC tweeted.