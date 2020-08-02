Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Shoaib Akhtar at it Again, Says Turned Down £175,000 Contract with Nottinghamshire to Fight Kargil War

Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar was one of the greats that Pakistan produced, but since his retirement has a tendency of giving rather unbelievable statements. This time around Akhtar has claimed that he turned down a 175,000 pound contract to play county cricket for Nottinghamshire so that he could fight in the Kargil War.

Cricketnext Staff |August 2, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
The Kargil War had erupted when in 1999 between Indian and Pakistani forces. The cricketer said that he was willing to die for his country.

ALSO READ | 'Humanity Above All' - Why Shahid Afridi is Forthright with Opinions on India and Kashmir

“I had a 175,000 pound contract with Nottingham. Then in 2002 I had another big contract. I left both when Kargil happened,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by ARY News.

“I stood on the outskirts of Lahore. A general asked me what I’m doing there. I said a war is about to start and we’ll die together. I left county [cricket] twice like this and the counties were shocked. I wasn’t concerned about that. I called up my friends in Kashmir and told them I am ready to fight.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi Likes Gautam Gambhir the Batsman, Says Has Issues as Human Being

“When the planes (from India) came and downed some of our trees, that was a big loss for us. They dropped 6-7 trees and we are really putting a lot of focus on trees now. I was very hurt about this. I was feeling dizzy when I woke up that day and my wife told me to calm down. But until the next day when I saw the news, that continued. I know the inside story of what happened on the next day, I’m from Rawalpindi and I know GHQ.”

India vs Pakistankargil war 1999nottinghamshireOff The FieldShoaib Akhtar

