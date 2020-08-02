Shoaib Akhtar at it Again, Says Turned Down £175,000 Contract with Nottinghamshire to Fight Kargil War
Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar was one of the greats that Pakistan produced, but since his retirement has a tendency of giving rather unbelievable statements. This time around Akhtar has claimed that he turned down a 175,000 pound contract to play county cricket for Nottinghamshire so that he could fight in the Kargil War.
