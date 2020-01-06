Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

223 (89.0)

England lead by 264 runs
Rain Stoppage

BBL, 2019/20 Match 25, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 January, 2020

1ST INN

Brisbane Heat *

0/0 (0.0)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder

Toss won by Brisbane Heat (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 2: UAE VS NAM

live
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Guwahati BCS

06 Jan, 202011:30 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Indore HCS

07 Jan, 202019:00 IST

1st ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

07 Jan, 202023:00 IST

Shoaib Akhtar Believes BCCI Will Never Give Nod to Four-day Tests

Shoaib Akhtar has rejected the concept of the four-day Tests which the International Cricket Council (ICC) plans to bring in for the World Test Championship.

IANS |January 6, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
Shoaib Akhtar Believes BCCI Will Never Give Nod to Four-day Tests

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has outright rejected the concept of the four-day Tests which the International Cricket Council (ICC) plans to bring in for the World Test Championship from 2023.

According to Akhtar, ICC cannot implement the idea without the approval of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which under Sourav Ganguly will never give it's nod.

"The idea to play four-day Test match is rubbish and no one should be interested in it. BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly is an intelligent man and he will not let this happen. He will not let Test cricket die," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

"The ICC cannot implement a four-day Test without BCCI's approval.

"I want more people from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India to come forward and raise their voice against it. I want legendary cricketers from my country to voice their opinion," he added.

Many former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Glenn McGrath, Ricky Ponting have also raised objection to the proposed four-day Test idea.

India skipper Virat Kohli also didn't back the idea saying it will be unfair to the "purest format of the game".

ICC's increasing demand for event windows, the proliferation of domestic T20 leagues, BCCI's demands for its own sizeable share of bilateral calendar space, and the costs of staging Test series are all said to be the factors contributing to the move.

bccifour-day testsiccIndian cricket teampakistanShoaib Akhtarsourav ganguly

Related stories

Ricky Ponting Not in Favour of Four-Day Tests
Cricketnext Staff | January 5, 2020, 11:23 PM IST

Ricky Ponting Not in Favour of Four-Day Tests

Sachin Tendulkar Says No to Idea of Four-day Test Matches
Cricketnext Staff | January 5, 2020, 10:40 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar Says No to Idea of Four-day Test Matches

Tests Fine The Way They Are, Against The Idea of Four-Day Games: McGrath
Cricketnext Staff | January 2, 2020, 5:02 PM IST

Tests Fine The Way They Are, Against The Idea of Four-Day Games: McGrath

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more