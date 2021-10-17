Shoaib Akhtar Chills Out With Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar Ahead of Indo-Pak Clash; See Pic

There is not much time left for the mother of all clashes. Yes, we are talking about India vs Pakistan which happens on October 24 in Dubai. Ahead of the match, ex-Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had a ‘chilling out’ session with former cricketers of India and Pakistan. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ was seen with the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Zaheer Abbas.

Chilling with the best of the best.The great Zaheer Abbas, Sunil Gavaskar & Kapil Dev.All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla. #Pakistan #India #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wmXj6XESMw— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 16, 2021

“Chilling with the best of the best. The great Zaheer Abbas, Sunil Gavaskar & Kapil Dev. All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla,” he tweeted.

All eyes are on India vs Pakistan clash which will be taking place on October 24 in Dubai. It can’t get more intense anywhere when two arch rivals take on each other in a sport which is a national pastime in both the countries. Ahead of the all important game, India skipper Virat Kohli has said that there might be buzz in the media for the match, but for him ‘it is just another game.’

This is Just Another Game For Us: Kohli on India vs Pakistan

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday played down the “hype" surrounding the high-profile upcoming T20 World Cup game against Pakistan, saying it’s “just another match for us" despite the ridiculously high demand for tickets. India have never lost to their arch-rivals in either ODI or T20 World Cup games and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that they are confident of beating their neighbours on October 24.

Kohli however, when asked about the match, didn’t take the bait to make tall claims. “I honestly never felt so," Kohli said when asked if it feels different whenever India meets its neighbouring country.

