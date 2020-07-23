Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Cricketnext Staff |July 23, 2020, 8:49 AM IST
Shoaib Akhtar Cries Foul Over Cancellation of Asia Cup & T20 World Cup, Accuses BCCI of Using Influence

With the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup postponed, and IPL most likely to happen -- these turn of events have left some former players with a bad taste in their mouth. One such player is Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar.

Speaking to Geo Cricket on a YouTube show, Akhtar targeted the BCCI for using their muscle-power to lead to the cancellation of the global events, that had a potential of India-Pakistan clash. While talking about BCCI's influence, he made a reference to the 'monkeygate' scandal as well where, according to him, the board saved Harbhajan Singh.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Was Scared to Face Shoaib Akhtar, Looked Scared Against Saeed Ajmal Too: Shahid Afridi

“Sometimes they get easy wickets in Melbourne, at times someone calls another person a monkey but gets saved, the talk goes to boycotting the series. I am asking the Australians, where are their ethics?” Akhtar said.

“You made kids cry for scratching a cricket ball and they got away by calling someone a monkey. They [BCCI] said to end the series and they [Australian Board] said no such incident happened. Are these your moral grounds, did you not get the sounds on the mic,” said Akhtar.

He further said that Asia Cup could have definitely happened.

ALSO READ | Saying Sourav Ganguly Was Scared to Face Me is Not True: Shoaib Akhtar

“Asia Cup could have definitely happened, it would have been a great chance for India and Pakistan to play against each other. There are many reasons behind this. I don’t want to get into that.

“T20 World Cup could have also happened, but I had already said this earlier that they won’t let it happen. IPL should not be damaged, let the World Cup go to hell,” Akhtar said.

