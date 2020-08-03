Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Shoaib Akhtar Dismisses Virender Sehwag's Sledging Story Involving Sachin Tendulkar

Shoaib Akhtar has refuted Virender Sehwag's claims that the two had engaged in a verbal back-and-forth wherein Sehwag referred to Sachin Tendulkar as Akhtar's father.

Cricketnext Staff |August 3, 2020, 11:16 AM IST
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has refuted former India batsman Virender Sehwag's claims that the two had engaged in a verbal back-and-forth wherein Sehwag referred to Sachin Tendulkar as Akhtar's father.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar described Sehwag's story as 'totally self made', a claim he has previously made in other interviews as well.

"Yes, totally self made story by him. Mujhe yeh bol k bach k jana kidhar tha us nay," he said while retweeting a link to the story.

At an awards show years back with both Indian and Pakistani players present, Shah Rukh Khan had Sehwag to relate some incidents of sledging. Sehwag replied by saying he was batting close to 200 when Akhtar started sledging him.

“Woh tera baap khada hai wo non-striking end pe, uss ko bol woh mar ke dikhayega. Non-striker end pe Tendulkar tha. Next over mai jab usne Tendulkar ko bouncer mara toh usne chakka mara, maine kaha beta beta hota hai aur baap baap hota hai,” Sehwag had said.

ALSO READ: 'Humanity Above All' - Why Shahid Afridi is Forthright with Opinions on India and Kashmir

Akhtar, who himself has a habit of making controversial statements, recently claimed that he turned down big money in county cricket to fight in the Kargil war.

"I had a 175,000 pound contract with Nottingham. Then in 2002 I had another big contract. I left both when Kargil happened," Akhtar was quoted as saying by ARY News.

"I stood on the outskirts of Lahore. A general asked me what I’m doing there. I said a war is about to start and we’ll die together. I left county [cricket] twice like this and the counties were shocked. I wasn’t concerned about that. I called up my friends in Kashmir and told them I am ready to fight."

cricketcricket newssachin tendulkarShoaib Akhtarvirender sehwag

