Shoaib Akhtar 'Doesn't Understand' Why MS Dhoni Stepped Down Two Days Ahead of IPL 2022

MS Dhoni who has been the CSK captain from the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008 has decided to step down ahead of the 2022 edition. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who is with CSK since 2012 will take charge as skipper.

Dhoni will, however, continue as a player. “Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," said CSK in a statement. Jadeja will be only the third player to lead CSK after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

Dhoni (40) who had announced his international retirement following the 2019 World Cup, had led CSK to their fourth title last season. CSK will play KKR in the inaugural match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has reacted to Dhoni’s decision, saying that he doesn’t understand why would someone step down from such a position just two days ahead of IPL 2022. Although, he added that Dhoni must have been ‘mentally tired’.

“Having said that, two days before IPL…really did not understand that, to be very honest. Jadeja is obviously a very fine cricketer and he will try to the best of his ability to lead the team forward. But Dhoni is one of the mind in cricket that you can always count on. He is still the best player in the IPL. I think he must have been mentally tired. He must have thought of handing someone else the responsibility and playing freely," he said.

According to a report carried out by the ESPNCricinfo, Dhoni wanted a smooth transition in CSK’s leadership. The report quoted team CEO Kasi Viswanathan saying that the former skipper announced the decision on Thursday at the team meeting.

“MS Dhoni was thinking about it. He felt it is the right time to hand over captaincy to Jaddu [Jadeja]. He feels Jaddu is also in prime form of his career and it is the ideal time for him lead CSK. What will be good for the franchise must be [in the] back of his mind,” Viswanathan was quoted as saying.

