Shoaib Akhtar Expresses Grief in Aftermath of Bhandara Hospital Fire

As many as ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the Bhandara district hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to social media to express his grief regarding the Bhandara Hospital Fire incident. Akhtar said it was “very very sad” how infants died in the Maharashtra hospital.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Blog | India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score

Earlier today, it was reported that as many as ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the Bhandara district hospital in the early hours of Saturday. As per the doctors, all the babies were aged between a month and three months.Thereafter Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered an inquiry into the incident. He was also scheduled to visit the hospital in the evening.

Talking about the incident, Akhtar shared the report accompanied with sad emoticons. Calling it sad news, the Rawalpindi Express informed his followers on Twitter how newborn babies had died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the Maharashtra hospital.

Very very sad news 😭😭newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday, doctors said — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 9, 2021

Many of his followers commented on how devastating the news was and hoped that the parents would be able to cope with the loss.Further investigation into the incident has revealed that the fire had broken out in the newborn care ward at around 1.30 am on Saturday. While there were a total of 17 babies inside the unit, officials were able to rescue seven of them.

ALSO READ - Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds' Expletive-Ridden Rant on Marnus Labhuschagne Caught on Air; Broadcaster Forced to Apologise

Health Minister Rajesh Tope addressed the incident and said that a probe is being conducted and the guilty persons responsible behind the fire will be duly punished. Tope also shared a video message regarding the case and said that three of the babies had succumbed to burn injuries while seven had died of suffocation caused by the smoke. He also said that the hospital staff had “opened the windows and doors of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit wards and shifted the infants to adjoining wards”. But they could not save the 10 newborn babies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences via Twitter as well.