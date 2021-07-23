Shoaib Akhtar Feels Babar Azam Needs These Two Qualities to Beat Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has asked Babar Azam to learn two things from Virat Kohli in order to surpass the India captain: he must be consistent and he must score runs while chasing. Speaking on ‘Sports Tak’ the ‘Rawanlpindi Express’ said that both should be compared ten years later as by that time both will have sufficient numbers to prove their greatness.

“If Babar needs to beat Virat and surpass him, he will have to score more runs chasing and play the kind of innings Kohli has. There is no doubt that Babar Azam can probably be the greatest batsman of Pakistan, but it will take time. We will judge Kohli and Babar after 10 years where they stand."

“Virat has what… 70 centuries in international cricket right. So in the next five years, he will get 30 more and I want him to get 120 centuries, or at least 110. See, with these many runs, who can be compared to him? The debate in itself is wrong. And Babar is now coming through. It’s really good that there is healthy competition," he added.

Kenya Bank Feels Kohli Ahead of Azam

National Bank in Kenya trolled a Pakistan fan who tried to mock Sourav Ganguly with a befitting and witty reply. The fan took to Twitter to troll Ganguly over security protocols in place in the bank. He tweeted:

“I visited the Bank of Kenya yesterday. The staff asked me for my fingerprints and mobile no. I asked them why they added so much security. They told me that a man named Sourav Ganguly had committed fraud for years against their fragile bowling .I was shocked but not surprised."

Ganguly scored 588 runs from 10 innings against Kenya, including three centuries and two fifties.

National Bank responded: “Hi, we appreciate your humour. Ganguly was a great player, Tikolo even better. Oh, and one more thing. Kohli > Babar"

