Shoaib Akhtar has a Hilarious Take on Pakistan Super League 2021 Anthem

Former Pakistani pace legend Shoaib Akhtar, known for speaking his mind was both scathing and hilarious in his criticism of the new Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem recently. He also went on to claim the anthem scared his children.

Akhtar criticised the anthem made for the upcoming edition of PSL 2021.The former cricketer turned commentator shared a video on Twitter to express his frustration at the song and wrote that he was "really disappointed" by this year’s song/anthem. He was at his scathing best by quoting "is this how you’re taking the PSL brand up?"and even went to mock the makers by asking"kon banata hai yeh".(Who makes such songs?)

Watch it here:

Really disappointed by the anthem this year. Is this how you're taking PSL brand up? Going down every year. Kon banata hai yeh. Full review: https://t.co/WozlCcSSrg#psl6anthem #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/zfcQrNvruu — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 10, 2021

The anthem titled Aaj Dekhe Ga Crowd Mera Groove TV Pewas recently released last week. Criticising the video, Akhtar further said the song is poor in taste with"such poor composition". He then trained his guns at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and asked, "who from the board gave this idea".

He hilariously wrote, "You guys have scared my children, and they haven’t been talking to me for three days." He then breaks down in an ironic smile and even sarcastically threatens to take the PCB to the courts. The former pacer,with a final salvo, took the literal meaning of ‘groove’ to drive his point. "Groove means a drain,"he said.

The PSL 2021 edition will be kicking off from February 20 and will be played in Karachi and Lahore. In the month-long tournament, a total of 34 matches will be hosted. The PSL 2021 edition will culminate on March 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, in December last year, PSL announced that the Player of the Tournament from the 2020 season, Babar Azam remained in the Platinum category of the players and he was joined by the Karachi Kings teammates Imad Wasim and Mohammed Amir. All-rounder Shadab Khan is also part of the Platinum category, while Faheem Ashraf moved down to Diamond category.