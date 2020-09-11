Shoaib Akhtar Justifies Virat Kohli Praise: He Has 12K Runs, What Can You Say?

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has recently faced a lot of flak from his fans.The fans made it clear that Akhtar has been a little biased when it comes to Indian cricketers as the 45-year-old can only be heard praising Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli an Rohit Sharma on his Youtube channel.

Now Akhtar has justified the praise, saying that the two Indian superstars have so many runs that only thing they deserve is praise and not his criticism.

Speaking on a Pakistani news channel, Akhtar said: "I criticize India as well. But if Virat Kohli has 12,000 runs, what else you can say, Rohit Sharma has two double centuries in One Day cricket, what can you say. The enemy's qualities should be known among us. Kohli has become the greatest batsman, what can you say, should I say he is a bad person or he is not a good player."

Meanwhile Akhtar has also confirmed that he is in discussions with PCB for a plum post in country’s cricket set-up which is believed to be chairman of selector’s post replacing Misbah ul Haq.The PCB has plans to removed head coach Misbah ul Haq from the chief selector’s position and Akhtar is being considered for the role.“I will not deny it. Yes, I have had some discussions with the board and I am interested in playing a major role in Pakistan cricket. But nothing is decided as yet,” Akhtar said on on Thursday during a YouTube show “Cricket Baaz”.

Akhtar’s name has been doing rounds as the board is seriously considering relieving head coach, Misbah off his dual responsibility and also because of its new code of ethics (another name of Conflict of Interest) policy.

“I live a very comfortable life. I played cricket on my terms but now I have settled down. But I am ready to leave this comfort and try to put my neck on the line for the PCB. I am not afraid to give others advice. I will give time if the opportunity arises,” Akhtar said.