Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out at Pakistan Coach, Says Must Take Responsibility for Loss

Shoaib Akhtar has made news once again. He has lashed out at under fire coach of Pakistan team, Misbah Ul Haq. The latter had claimed that he inherited a T20 side that was already on a decline, after Pakistan lost the series against England 2-1. As it is, Misbah has faced severe criticism as in his reign, in the past 12 months, Pakistan have won two Tests and lost three, won two ODIs and only three T20Is, out of 12 played.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2020, 9:24 AM IST
Shoaib Akhtar has made news once again. He has lashed out at under fire coach of Pakistan team, Misbah Ul Haq. The latter had claimed that he inherited a T20 side that was already on a decline, after Pakistan lost the series against England 2-1. As it is, Misbah has faced severe criticism as in his reign, in the past 12 months, Pakistan have won two Tests and lost three, won two ODIs and only three T20Is, out of 12 played.

ALSO READ - Shoaib Akhtar Slams Critics, Says Pakistan Should Learn from Virat Kohli & Team India

Akhtar in his quintessential style, went on to say that Misbah shouldn't make excuses and take the onus upon himself. “Honest and strong people don’t complain but take decisions. If I had been in his place, I would have said that it is my fault, I will set it right. That is the straight point. He should have said that what had happened earlier or not happened is left behind, and now that I am at the job, I will improve things,” Akhtar told Geo TV.

ALSO READ - Pakistan Looking Like a Club Team, There's No Aggression: Shoaib Akhtar

“Playing around here and there is probably Misbah but this is not me. I am not like that. Whatever has happened, now that you are there, you need to say with confidence that you are there now, you will see how to set things right,” he added.

When Misbah was appointed Pakistan coach, they were the top ranked side in the T20Is and now have slipped to number 4. While in the Tests, they are struggling at no 7.

