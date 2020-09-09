Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out at Pakistan Coach, Says Must Take Responsibility for Loss
Shoaib Akhtar has made news once again. He has lashed out at under fire coach of Pakistan team, Misbah Ul Haq. The latter had claimed that he inherited a T20 side that was already on a decline, after Pakistan lost the series against England 2-1. As it is, Misbah has faced severe criticism as in his reign, in the past 12 months, Pakistan have won two Tests and lost three, won two ODIs and only three T20Is, out of 12 played.
Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out at Pakistan Coach, Says Must Take Responsibility for Loss
Shoaib Akhtar has made news once again. He has lashed out at under fire coach of Pakistan team, Misbah Ul Haq. The latter had claimed that he inherited a T20 side that was already on a decline, after Pakistan lost the series against England 2-1. As it is, Misbah has faced severe criticism as in his reign, in the past 12 months, Pakistan have won two Tests and lost three, won two ODIs and only three T20Is, out of 12 played.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020
CSK vs MIAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings