Shoaib Akhtar Makes Startling Revelation, Says Was Asked to Take Drugs to Enhance Speed

Shoaib Akhtar is widely regarded as the fastest bowler in the world, and also has the fastest recorded delivery in his name -- that came in the 2003 World Cup encounter against England. The Rawalpindi Express, as he is fondly known, suffered a spate of injuries throughout his career, but never cut down on his pace. Recently he revealed, that he was asked to take drugs to enhance his speeds, at the start of his career, but refused to do so.

“When I started paying cricket I was told you can’t bowl fast and to achieve good speed of 100 mph I will have to use drugs. But I have always refused to do so,” Akhtar said in an address at the Anti-Narcotics Forces’ (ANF) annual drug burning ceremony, according to Cricket Pakistan.

He also posted pictures from the event and tweeted with a caption saying, "It was my honor being the speaker/guest of honor at the symbolic drug burning ceremony by Anti Narcotics Force of Pakistan. ANF is making efforts to the best of its capacity & resources for a drug free Pakistan. Play sports, work out & do healthy activities for a bright future."

Akhtar, in his career, played 46 Tests and picked up 178 wickets. In ODIs he bagged 247 wickets, while in T20Is he managed 19 scalps.

