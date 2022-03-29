Shoaib Akhtar Names Pakistan Batter Who Could Go For 15-20 Crores At IPL Auctions

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar will not forget that night at Eden Gardens when he donned the KKR jersey and picked up four wickets to derail Delhi Daredevils. His was one of the solitary performances from any Pakistan player that season, and as it turned out, for many years to come. The India-Pakistan ties worsened due to the 26/11 terror attacks and Pakistanis were banned from IPL since then.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Meanwhile, when Akhtar was asked about any future prospects of any Pakistani playing the IPL in the coming years, he sounded confident, saying that numero uno Babar Azam might feature in the league and might go for crores. Azam is the number one batter in T20Is and ODIs.

“It would be great to see Babar Azam and Virat Kohli opening the innings together in the IPL one day. What an exciting moment that would be. In the auction, Babar would go for 15-20 crore INR and could be the most expensive Pakistan player,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Advertisement

Azam has played a total of 73 matches amassing 2620 runs with an excellent average of 45.17. The right-handed batter plays with a strike rate of almost 130 and has stroked 25 fifties and one hundred as well.

Packed with multiple match-winners in their ranks, heavyweights Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a clash of former champions as both sides aim for a winning start in the IPL in Pune on Tuesday. Royals’ batting fortunes will hinge largely on the form of their talented skipper Sanju Samson, who has been around the scene for a while now but has not delivered up to the expectations.

Each year, Samson plays one or two match-defining knocks but this time he would have to go the extra mile if the Royals want to win that elusive second title.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here