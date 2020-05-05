Shoaib Akhtar Open to Coaching Indian Fast Bowlers
With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, former and current sportspersons have been interacting on social media to keep fans engaged and former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said that he would love to take up an offer to coach the Indian fast bowlers.
