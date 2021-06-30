Shoaib Akhtar Praises Aamir Khan, Says His Work Continues To Do Wonders

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar loves venting out his feelings on social media and has now taken to Instagram to treat his followers with a number of different videos, including snippets from his personal life. In his latest video, he has captured his son dancing to the tunes of a popular song from the Aamir Khan-starrer film Taare Zameen Par.

“Aamir Khan’s work is still doing wonders for every kid,” he wrote while sharing the clip. The video shows the little kid dancing along to the Bum Bum Bole as it plays on the television in front of him. Although, his back is mostly towards the camera but he does turn around to smile at his father.

Take a look at the video shared by Shoaib Akhtar on Instagram-

The video has received tremendous tracking after being posted a day ago. The share has 75,000 views and counting. People from across the border have filled it with lovely comments and messages.

This movie was released in 2007 and was a huge success at the box office. It has Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safari and Tisca Chopra in lead characters. Ishaan, played by Darsheel, faces a lot of criticism from his parents for his poor academic performance and hence is packed away to a boarding school. However, his life turns for the better when he meets Ram, an art teacher, who realises that the child has dyslexia and helps him uncover his potential.

Shoiab enjoys a good relationship with Bollywood. He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad which is owned by Shah Rukh Khan. In an earlier interview with a Pakistani journalist, the Rawalpindi Express had said that he would like Salman Khan to portray him on the big screen if ever a biopic was made on the former Pakistan speedster.

“If ever my biopic is made, I want Salman Khan to play the lead in it," Akhtar was quoted as saying by Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq on his Twitter handle.

