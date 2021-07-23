Shoaib Akhtar Predicts Pakistan Victory Against India in T20 World Cup

The clash between India and Pakistan is one of the biggest rivalries in the game of cricket. When the two Asian teams walk out on the field to take on each other, the sentiments of billions of cricket fans also walk in with them to the cricket pitch. While there has been a tough competition between the two teams overall, the Indian team has always had an upper hand in World Cup events. India has had an unbeaten streak against Pakistan and won all the 11 matches that they played against them in World cup events (ODI and T20 combined) since 1992. However, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels that the Indian winning streak could come to end at this year’s T20 World Cup that will be played in UAE.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Akhtar said, “I have a feeling Pakistan and India will play in the T20 World Cup final and India will lose to Pakistan." He also added the conditions in UAE will suit both teams.

India and Pakistan had faced each other in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup where the team led by M.S Dhoni lifted the first-ever T20 world cup. The group stage match between the two teams in the 2007 T20 World Cup ended in a tie after which the Indian team defeated Pakistan in a ball out contest.

Interestingly, India and Pakistan are also placed in the same group 2 along with New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two team qualifiers from Round 1.

Meanwhile, Group 1 of the World Cup constitutes England, Australia, South Africa West Indies and two teams that will be finalized after the completion of the qualifier round.

ICC T20 World Cup which was scheduled to take place in India had to be shifted to UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will begin on October 17 and the final will be played out on November 14, 2021. However, ICC is yet to give out a detailed schedule of the matches.

