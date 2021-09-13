Shoaib Akhtar Refers to Pakistan's Chief Selector as 'Puppet', He Responds

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar loves speaking his mind on social media, on his YouTube channel, and even on Pakistan news channels. After slamming Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis for quitting their posts just a month before the T20 World Cup, he called chief selector Mohammad Wasim a puppet selector as a reaction to the squad picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Now, the Pakistani chief selector has responded to these comments and dubbed it rather “unwelcoming". In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Wasim spoke about his earlier interactions with Shoaib Akhtar and called him a good friend.

“Shoaib [Akhtar] is a very good friend, and we spend a lot of time together. Earlier, we used to do shows together, but now we don’t interact in the same manner. Cricketers and analysts have their point of view, and I respect that but that doesn’t mean that they are right all the time,” Wasim said in the interview.

Shoaib Akhtar had claimed that Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup will be changed before the deadline, and he wanted Shoaib Malik and Fakhar Zaman to be included in the squad. However, Wasim was confident in the side and said that the squad had the players to make a good impression in the tournament.

Wasim said that he does not pick squads listening to media or social media, and his job was not to please everyone around. He also said that he was under no pressure following the appointment of Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman.

He said that Ramiz Raja had spoken with the stakeholders in Pakistan cricket and laid out his vision and that he was committed to work with the chairman and work towards a common goal for the betterment of cricket in Pakistan.

