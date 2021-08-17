Shoaib Akhtar Responds After Pakistan’s Close Defeat Against West Indies in 1st Test

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar was terse in his assessment of Pakistan’s one-wicket defeat to West Indies in the first Test Sabina park. Pakistan dropped several catches that gave the hosts several chances to crawl back into the contest.

Akhtar’s message was clear: sloppy fielding display put paid to Pakistan’s hopes of winning the contest.

On Twitter, he wrote, “There’s a reason they say. Catches. Win. Matches!”

There's a reason they say. Catches. Win. Matches!— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 15, 2021

His disappointment was apparent as Pakistan blew up their chances despite having complete control of the proceedings. In a follow-up tweet, Shoaib reiterated, saying, “And I repeat 🙂 Catches. Win. Matches Come on boys, one more!”

Anddddd i repeat 🙂 Catches. Win. Matches Come on boys, one more!— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 15, 2021

After the Caribbean team got past the finish line, Shoaib signed off in dismay saying, “Chalo so jao. (Let’s sleep now)”

Chalo so jao.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 15, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stated the pitch conditions were unfavourable for batting.

Post match, he admitted that dropping the two crucial catches in the final session of the match pushed the game away from their grasp. Had the visitors not loosened their clutch by letting away Kemar Roach twice, they could have easily bowled out West Indies.

Roach was first dropped by wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan followed by another reprieve from pacer Hasan Ali.

Roach went on to play a match-winning knock, capitalizing on the opportunities.

His unbeaten 30 from 52 included a couple of boundaries and fittingly, hit the winning runs too. While Roach soldered at one end, Jayden Seales provided support from the other end after having taken a fifer in the contest.

